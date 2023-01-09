Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight 'discrimination' against palm oil

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's biggest producers of palm oil, agreed on Monday to work together to fight "discrimination" against the commodity after a meeting between leaders from the countries.

The comments by Indonesian President Joko Widodo followed a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was making his first overseas trip since being elected last November.

Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said the two countries would "fight discrimination against palm oil" and "strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries" to address concerns.