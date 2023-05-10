What is the corruption case against Pakistan's Khan?

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges. Government officials alleged the former premier and his wife received land as a bribe through a charitable trust.

Khan and his aides have denied any wrongdoing.

Below are some facts about the trust and the land acquisition.

WHAT IS AL-QADIR TRUST?

Al-Qadir Trust is a non-governmental welfare organization set up by Bushra Watto, Khan's third wife, and Khan in 2018 when he was still in office.

While prime minister, Khan promoted the trust at official events.

The couple is sole trustee of the trust, according to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.