    Two dozen people dead after van falls into Afghan ravine

    The victims include 12 women and eight children

    Reuters
    Published : 8 June 2023, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 09:33 AM

    Twenty four people, including 12 women and 8 children, died on Wednesday when the van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in northern Afghanistan, police said.

    "Due to the neglect of the driver, the vehicle deviated from the road and fell into a ravine. Twenty four people are dead," said Den Mohammed Nazari, a police spokesman in Sar e Pol province,

    No further details were available about the cause of the accident.

