Why is Myanmar's military holding an election?

Myanmar's ruling military is forging ahead with plans to hold an election, despite conflict raging across the country in the wake of a coup two years ago and major parties unable or unwilling to take part.

WHY HOLD AN ELECTION AFTER STAGING A COUP?

The army has ruled Myanmar for five of the past six decades and in the 10 years prior to the coup had transitioned to a quasi-civilian political system in which the military shared power with an elected government.

That system was created by the military to allow it to step back from direct rule while retaining an important political role with which it could protect its own interests and not be at the mercy of elected politicians.

It was a success, at least compared with the decades of authoritarian rule, sanctions and economic decay that preceded it. Myanmar's brief encounter with democracy and civilian rule saw unprecedented reform, Western investment and economic liberalisation. Much of that, however, has been unravelled by the February 2021 coup.