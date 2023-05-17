Pakistan ex-PM Khan's bail extended; supporters face trial in military courts

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan secured an extension to his protective bail until May 31, his lawyer said on Wednesday, as an official announced people involved in violent protests over his arrest would be tried in military courts.

Khan had been bailed by the Islamabad High Court last Friday following his May 9 arrest, which sparked violent protests across the country that killed at least eight people.

The court extended the bail, which had been due to expire on Wednesday, because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters.

The arrest of the former prime minister, who was ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April last year, has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million.