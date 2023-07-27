Top Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan's plea that trial be halted

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's plea that his trial on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts be halted on concerns over the merits of the trial and that the judge hearing it was biased.

Legal experts say a possible conviction in the case could end Khan's political career.

The Supreme Court asked Khan to go back to the Islamabad High Court to seek a ruling over his objections, according to an order seen by a Reuters reporter who attended the top court's proceedings.