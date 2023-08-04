Pakistan PM proposes parliament dissolution on Aug 9

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on Aug 9, three days before the end of its term, political sources said on Friday, paving the way for a general election by November.

The elections are due to go ahead after speculation they might have to be postponed because of months of political and economic turmoil in the nuclear armed country of 220 million people.

Two members of parliament who attended a dinner hosted by Sharif on Thursday told Reuters that he confided in his allies that he would seek a dissolution on Aug 9 and hand over to a caretaker government to organise the polls.