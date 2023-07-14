New Delhi sees flooding after broken regulator causes river water to flow into city

Several areas of India's capital New Delhi remained inundated on Friday after water from the Yamuna river, which runs through the city, flowed in through a broken drain regulator, authorities said.

Footage from ANI showed roads surrounding the city's iconic Red Fort completely flooded, with broken down trucks and buses abandoned at several spots, only their windshields and roofs visible above the water.

The state government said the regulator, located near the Indraprastha metro station, was in a state of "prolonged disrepair" and collapsed around 7 pm (1330 GMT) on Thursday.