Body of pregnant woman found on migrant dinghy en route to Spain's Canary islands

A pregnant woman died trying to reach Spain's Canary islands, the country's coastguard said on Tuesday, after her body was found on a dinghy carrying around 50 migrants near the Atlantic coast of Lanzarote.

A fishing boat had spotted the migrants near Lanzarote's Los Cocoteros beach, the coastguard added.

The woman's body was found in a boat with 42 men, seven women and three children on board, who received red blankets and medical attention after disembarking from a rescue vessel.