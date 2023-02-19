Kamala Harris says Russia committed 'crimes against humanity'

* Britain offered to help other countries which were willing to send aircraft to Ukraine now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia.

* Poland is ready to support Ukraine with its MiG jets, but only if a broader coalition is formed with the United States as a leader, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

* China has "neither stood by idly nor thrown fuel on the fire" regarding the crisis in Ukraine, and continues to call for peace and dialogue, top diplomat Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the conference it was "obvious" Ukraine would not be the last stop of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, and that it was vital the West did not delay arms deliveries to help repel Russian forces.

* The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of inciting Ukraine to escalate the war by condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that Washington was now directly involved in the conflict because "crazy people" had dreams of defeating Russia.