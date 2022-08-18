Salman Rushdie attack suspect to appear in court Thursday

Iran's foreign ministry on Monday said that Tehran should not be accused of being involved in the attack. Matar is believed to have acted alone and the motive was not known, police have said.

His defence attorney, Nathaniel Barone, said he was left in the dark about the Post interview and had not authorised any conversation with outside sources.

Matar, who is of Lebanese descent, is a Shia Muslim American who was born in California.

Prosecutors say he took a bus to Chautauqua Institution, a retreat about 12 miles (19 km) from Lake Erie, where he bought a pass to Rushdie's lecture, according to the New York Times.

Witnesses said there were no obvious security checks and that Matar did not speak as he attacked the author. He was arrested at the scene by a state trooper after being wrestled to the ground by audience members.

Rushdie sustained severe injuries in the attack, including nerve damage in his arm, liver wounds and the likely loss of an eye, his agent said.