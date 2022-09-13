World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The following have said they will come to London.

ROYAL ATTENDEES

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway