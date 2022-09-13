    বাংলা

    World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    A host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend the queen’s funeral on Monday

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 12:16 PM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 12:16 PM

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

    The following have said they will come to London.

    ROYAL ATTENDEES

    - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

    - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

    - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

    - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

    - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

    - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

    - King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

    NATIONAL LEADERS

    - Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

    - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

    - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

    - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

    - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

    - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

    - Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

    - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

    - Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

    - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

    - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

    - Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

    - Charles Michel, President of the European Council

    - Egils Levits, President of Latvia

    - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

    - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

    - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

    - Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

    - Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland

    - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

