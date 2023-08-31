    বাংলা

    US embassy in Haiti urges citizens to leave country 'as soon as possible'

    An escalating gang turf war in Haiti has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis that has displaced around 200,000 nationwide

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 06:19 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 06:19 PM

    The US Embassy in Haiti on Wednesday urged citizens in the Caribbean country to leave "as soon as possible" citing security and infrastructure challenges, as escalating violence has left thousands displaced and sent homicides soaring. 

    "US citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible via commercial or private transport," the embassy said in a statement, urging extreme caution.

    An escalating gang turf war in Haiti has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis that has displaced around 200,000 nationwide and left some 5.2 million people - nearly half of Haiti's population – in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: man carries an elderly man as they flee their neighbourhood Carrefour Feuilles after gangs took over, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Aug 15, 2023. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/File Photo
    Haiti police launches operation to recover bodies after protest
    At least seven people were killed after a gang opened fire with machine guns on a protest organised by a Christian church leader
    Demonstrators break into the Toussaint Louverture International Airport to protest the recent killings of police officers by armed gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Jan 26, 2023.
    7 killed after Haiti gang opens fire on church-led protest
    Videos on social media show people being shot at in the street and people saying they thought the march was peaceful and had no idea it was about taking on a gang
    A man carries an elderly man as they flee their neighbourhood Carrefour Feuilles after gangs took over, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 15, 2023.
    Fresh gang attacks displace 9,000 Haitians
    Under-resourced police have struggled to fight off the armed groups which now control large parts of the capital
    A man carries an elderly man as they flee their neighbourhood Carrefour Feuilles after gangs took over, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 15, 2023.
    350 killed by Haiti vigilante groups as thousands flee gang warfare: UN
    The UN estimates that since the start of 2023, some 200,000 people were internally displaced amid severe food shortages, kidnappings and widespread sexual violence

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain