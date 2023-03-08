India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

However, a much larger Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement has been stuck in negotiations for over a decade. Discussions began in 2011 but were suspended in 2016 as the talks were gridlocked.

The negotiations resumed in 2021 but a deal has yet proved to be elusive. Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell is a part of Albanese’s delegation and the visit is expected to provide an opportunity to hasten the ambitious deal.

Bilateral trade was $27.5 billion in 2021 and India says it has the potential to nearly double to $50 billion in five years under the ECTA.

CRICKET, DEFENCE

Albanese begins his visit in the western city of Ahmedabad in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, where the two leaders will do some cricket diplomacy by watching the opening of the fourth and final cricket test match between the two countries at a stadium named after Modi.

He then flies to Mumbai where he will become the first foreign leader to be taken on board India’s indigenously produced aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Thursday. The aircraft carrier was commissioned into the Indian Navy in September.

The Albanese-Modi talks in New Delhi on Friday will be the first meeting of the annual summit announced by the two countries last year.

Trade, investment, defence, education and supply chains of critical minerals are important aspects of the relationship between the two countries, former Indian high commissioner to Australia, Navdeep Suri, said.

The business delegation traveling with Albanese will participate in an Australia-India CEO Forum, which Suri said was encouraging.

“It is not just about a free-trade agreement, but also about investment. Australian companies have been, I believe, shy of investing in India. The same holds true for Australian superannuation funds,” he said.

Suri said the relationship was also critical in the context of Quad.

Last week, Quad foreign ministers met in Delhi and, without naming China, denounced the increased tensions in the South and East China seas, and the militarisation of the disputed territories in the area.

The four Quad navies are scheduled to come together in August for the annual Malabar naval wargaming exercise, to be hosted by Australia for the first time.

“The Quad is now emerging as a pretty significant voice to counter the threat that we perceive,” Suri said. “If we are to reduce our dependence and the world’s dependence on China...then working together becomes important.”