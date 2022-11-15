Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool

On North Korea, Biden said it was hard to know whether Beijing had any influence over Pyongyang weapons testing. "Well, first of all, it's difficult to say that I am certain that China can control North Korea," he said.

Biden said he told Xi the United States would do what it needs to do to defend itself and allies South Korea and Japan, which could be "maybe more up in the face of China" though not directed against it.

"We would have to take certain actions that would be more defensive on our behalf... to send a clear message to North Korea. We are going to defend our allies, as well as American soil and American capacity," he said.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said before the meeting that Biden would warn Xi about the possibility of enhanced US military presence in the region, something Beijing is not keen to see.

Beijing had halted a series of formal dialogue channels with Washington, including on climate change and military-to-military talks, after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi upset China by visiting Taiwan in August.

Biden and Xi agreed to allow senior officials to renew communication on climate, debt relief and other issues, the White House said after they spoke.

Xi's statement after the talks included pointed warnings on Taiwan.

"The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese and China's internal affair," Xi said, according to state media.

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty over it.

Taiwan's presidential office said it welcomed Biden's reaffirmation of US policy. "This also once again fully demonstrates that the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is the common expectation of the international community," it said.