King Charles and sons follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace

King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled.

Huge crowds gathered in central London to witness the latest in a series of poignant ceremonies as the nation mourns the monarch who died last week aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.

Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing Elizabeth's body began a slow, sombre procession from her palace home to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for four days.