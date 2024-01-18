    বাংলা

    Ukraine buys six French Caesar howitzers, France to supply missiles

    Macron will head to Ukraine in February to finalise a deal under which Paris would deliver more sophisticated weaponry

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 02:47 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 02:47 PM

    Ukraine has bought six Caesar howitzers, France's defence minister said on Thursday, adding that Paris would send 50 precision-guided missiles a month to Kyiv to aid its fight against Russia's invasion. 

    Speaking to France Inter radio, Sebastien Lecornu said Caesar manufacturer Nexter had managed to halve the production time of the howitzer to 15 months meaning that some 78 units would be available this year. 

    In Ukraine's first purchase of French-made weapons since the start of the war, Lecornu said Kyiv had bought six for between 3 million and 4 million euros ($3.3-$4.4 million) each. Ukraine currently has 49 Caesar self-propelled howitzers gifted by France and Denmark. 

    Lecornu later told reporters that France would also spend 50 million euros from a fund it had created for Ukraine to buy a further 12 Caeser canons which it would then send to Kyiv. 

    He said he hoped allies would buy 60 Caesars for around 285 million euros. 

    "We want to share the bill and enable European countries to share the financial burden," Lecornu said. 

    Ukraine's defence minister had been due in Paris on Thursday for a conference on improving artillery supplies to Kyiv, but the visit was cancelled at the last minute.

    "Shortage of ammunition, shell hunger, is a very real and pressing problem that our Armed Forces are facing at present. We need to find a way to address this together," Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov told the gathering by video conference. 

    Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had thanked French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call for Paris committing to the production of dozens of Caesar howitzers and ammunition this year. 

    Macron will head to Ukraine in February to finalise a deal under which Paris would deliver more sophisticated weaponry, including long-range cruise missiles, and provide long-term political, aid and reconstruction commitments. 

    Europeans would ramp up their support for Ukraine in the coming weeks, Macron said on Tuesday, so it could continue to defend itself, nearly two years on from Russia's full-scale invasion.

    Lecornu said France would also deliver about 50 precision-guided A2SM missiles per month to Ukraine from January, adapted for Soviet-type planes. 

    The Safran-made missiles can carry bombs ranging from 125, 250 and 500 to 1,000 kilogrammes. 

    The minister also said France would also start producing from this year 3,000 155 mm shells a month, around 36,000 a year, up from just 2,000 in 2023. 

    Ukrainian officials say they use between 5,000-15,000 shells a day.

    RELATED STORIES
    An elderly man pushes a wheelchair as he walks at a park in Beijing, China Jan 16, 2024.
    China's population drops for 2nd year, with record low birth rate
    The total number of people in China dropped by 2.08 million, or 0.15%, to 1.409 billion in 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said
    Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal arrives to attend a handover ceremony with outgoing French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (not seen) at the Hotel Matignon, French Prime ministers' official residence, in Paris, France, Jan 9, 2024.
    Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest PM
    The 34-year-old education minister will replace outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne
    French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly ahead of a vote by members of parliament on immigration bill in Paris, France, December 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
    French PM Borne resigns, Macron to name new government
    The change in prime minister comes after a year marred by political crises triggered by contested reforms of the pension system and immigration laws
    French airport provides makeshift base for Indians on grounded flight
    French airport provides makeshift base for Indians
    AFP reported the passengers on the grounded plane, which was bound for Nicaragua, included 13 unaccompanied minors

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024