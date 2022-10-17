    বাংলা

    Germany starts new admission programme for Afghan refugees

    Berlin has pledged to take in around 38,000 Afghans particularly at risk under the rule of the hardline Islamists

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 03:39 PM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 03:39 PM

    Germany has started a new programme to admit Afghans deemed most at risk following last year's Taliban takeover in Kabul, the interior and foreign ministries said on Monday.

    Berlin has pledged to take in around 38,000 Afghans particularly at risk under the rule of the hardline Islamists, and some 26,000 people have already arrived in Germany.

    The new programme will admit 1,000 Afghans per month and their family members. It targets particularly exposed Afghans who are active in women's and human rights advocacy or those at risk for working in the fields of justice, politics, media, education, culture, sport or science.

    Afghans who have experienced violence or persecution because of their gender, sexual orientation or religion can also benefit from the programme. 

    "Based on defined admission criteria, we can offer protection to particularly endangered and vulnerable people from Afghanistan," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

    Germany will cooperate with civil society organizations to select and reach the targeted groups. The government plans to run the programme until the end of the legislative period in October 2025.

    Berlin has not recognised the Taliban as a legitimate government since they took over Afghanistan in August 2021 as US-backed foreign forces withdrew after two decades of war.

    RELATED STORIES
    A frame taken from a Russian television broadcast on Dec 31 shows a set of briefcases which contain the codes to launch Russia's armoury of nuclear missiles. Russian President Boris Yeltsin stunned his own people and the world when he resigned on Friday and handed over his duties, including the briefcase, [to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin
    What is Russia's policy on tactical nuclear weapons?
    The fear of a tactical nuclear weapon attack on Ukraine arose after Putin and others warned Russia was prepared to use all its vast arsenal in defence
    German and Chinese national flags fly in Tiananmen Square ahead of the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, China, May 23, 2018.
    'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'
    Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims
    Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022.
    G7 fails to reach deal to curb soaring dollar
    Finance leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies included a phrase in a statement on Wednesday saying they will closely monitor "recent volatility" in markets
    FILE PHOTO: Syrian army soldiers stands on the ruins of the Temple of Bel in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    Russian, Syrian forces kill 20 militants in Syria: Russian general
    Russia's TASS news agency said the fighters had been involved in the bombing of a bus last week that killed at least 18 Syrian servicemen near Damascus

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher