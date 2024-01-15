North Korean hackers, criminals share money laundering networks in Southeast Asia: UN

North Korean hackers are sharing money-laundering and underground banking networks with fraudsters and drug traffickers in Southeast Asia, according to a United Nations report published on Monday, with casinos and crypto exchanges emerging as key venues for organised crime.

The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said without elaborating it had observed "several instances" of such sharing in the Mekong area - which includes Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia - by hackers including North Korea's Lazarus Group.

The UNODC said it had identified the activity via analysis of case information and blockchain data.