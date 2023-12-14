    বাংলা

    Humanitarian crises will worsen in 2024: International Rescue Committee

    In its 2024 Emergency Watchlist, IRC pointed to 20 nations at the greatest risk of a worsening humanitarian situation next year

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 06:10 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 06:10 AM

    Climate change, worsening armed conflicts, growing debt-loads and shrinking international support will accelerate humanitarian crises worldwide in 2024, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a report on Thursday.

    In its 2024 Emergency Watchlist, the New York-based IRC pointed to 20 nations largely in Africa at the greatest risk of a worsening humanitarian situation next year.

    The report comes after the number of people in need of humanitarian aid this year rose to 300 million while those forced to flee their homes soared to 110 million.

    "This is the worst of times," IRC chief David Miliband said in a statement, calling for more emphasis on climate adaption, women's empowerment, 'people-first' banking, support for displaced people and actions to stem impunity.

    Sudan ranked top of the IRC's emergency watchlist followed by the occupied Palestinian territories and South Sudan.

    Beneath them rank nine Sub-Saharan nations; Myanmar and Afghanistan in Asia; Syria, Lebanon and Yemen in the Middle East; Europe's Ukraine; South America's Ecuador and Haiti in the Caribbean.

    These 20 territories account for some 10% of the world's population but 86% of global humanitarian need, 70% of displaced people and a growing share of those facing extreme poverty and climate risks, the IRC said.

    Sudan, which was not included last year, topped the list as large-scale urban warfare meets "minimal international attention," it said, while the Palestinian territory of Gaza enters 2024 as the deadliest place for civilians worldwide.

    While some African countries achieve fast improvement of living standards, conflicts, coups and poverty are rising at "alarming rates", the IRC said, while the El Nino weather phenomenon threatens extreme climate.

    Ecuador - home to many Venezuelan refugees - joined the list for the first time as rise in violent crime, which the state attributes largely to drug trafficking, aggravates economic impacts from the pandemic and climate risks, it added.

    Meanwhile in Haiti, the IRC pointed to nearly half the population needing humanitarian aid and said it was "unlikely" potential UN efforts to help police fight powerful armed gangs would significantly improve conditions next year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Afghan nationals with their belongings travel on vehicles as they head back to Afghanistan, after Pakistan gave a final warning to undocumented immigrants to leave, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan November 4, 2023.
    Pakistan's top court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans
    More than 370,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Oct 1, after Pakistan vowed to expel more than a million undocumented refugees
    An Afghan national woman in a burqa walks past trucks loaded with belongings, as Afghan nationals in Pakistan head back to Afghanistan, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan Nov 8, 2023.
    Undocumented Afghans go underground in Pakistan
    Thousands of Afghans have gone into hiding to escape a government order to expel undocumented foreigners because they fear persecution in their homeland, activists say
    An Afghan national woman in a burqa walks past trucks loaded with belongings, as Afghan nationals in Pakistan head back to Afghanistan, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
    Expulsion of Afghans a response to Taliban non-cooperation: Pakistan PM
    Last month, Pakistan set a Nov 1 start date for the expulsion of all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans
    Afghan citizens wait with their belongings to cross into Afghanistan, after Pakistan gives the last warning to undocumented immigrants to leave, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan Oct 31, 2023.
    Afghans among 140,000 leaving Pakistan as deadline set to expire
    About 104,000 Afghan nationals left through the main Torkham border crossing during the last two weeks, an official says

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury