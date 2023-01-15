    বাংলা

    Russian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself

    It is the latest in a long line of shocking and provocative statements from Medvedev, who was once seen as a Western-leaning reformer

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.

    It was the latest in a long line of shocking and provocative statements from Medvedev, who was once seen as a Western-leaning reformer but has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

    Speaking at a news conference in Washingtonon Saturday, a day after a summit with US President Joe Biden on Friday, Kishida made no mention of Medvedev's comment and was not asked about it.

    Japanese officials travelling with Kishida did not immediately respond to requests for comment and in Japan, no one was immediately available for comment on the remarks at either the prime minister’s official residence or the foreign ministry outside normal working hours.

    Medvedev is a prominent ally of President Vladimir Putin who serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and of a body overseeing the defence industry.

    He was responding to a meeting on Friday between Kishida and Biden, after which the two leaders issued a joint statement saying: "We state unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way."

    On Saturday, Kishida said the G7 summit of major industrialized nations in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Medvedev said the nuclear statement showed "paranoia" towards Russia and "betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki" - a reference to the atomic bombs that the United States dropped on Japan to force its surrender at the end of World War Two.

    Rather than demanding US repentance for this, Kishida had shown he was "just a service attendant for the Americans".

    He said such shame could only be washed away by committing seppuku - a form of suicide by disembowelment, also known as hara-kiri - at a meeting of the Japanese cabinet after Kishida's return.

    Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has warned repeatedly that Western meddling in the crisis could lead to nuclear war, and has referred to Ukrainians as "cockroaches" in language Kyiv says is openly genocidal.

    Putin has said that the risk of a nuclear war is rising but insisted Russia has not "gone mad" and that it sees its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.

    RELATED STORIES
    French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 26, 2022.
    France summons Iran's top diplomat
    A British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran's deputy defence minister has been executed
    A man stands inside a crater left by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Kopyliv, Kyiv region, Ukraine January 14, 2023.
    Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv
    Residential infrastructure is also hit in the village of Kopyliv in the region just outside the capital
    QatarEnergy CEO and Qatar's Minister of Energy, Saad al- Kaabi looks on during the signing ceremony of two sales and purchase agreements to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany, in Doha, Qatar, Nov 29, 2022.
    Gas will be needed for long time: Qatar, UAE energy ministers
    While more renewable energy would be installed, more investment was needed in gas as a base load, UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said
    A police officer stands outside the Iranian Embassy in central London Nov 30, 2011. Britain said on Wednesday it had ordered the immediate closure of Iran's embassy in London and had closed its own embassy in Tehran after it was stormed by protesters.
    Iran and Britain's history of strained relations
    British-Iranian relations are back in the spotlight after Iranian authorities executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari for spying, charges he had denied

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher