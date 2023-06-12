14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX as software engineer after graduation

When he was two, Kairan spoke in complete sentences. When he was in kindergarten, he could recount news stories he heard on the radio to his teachers and classmates.



When he was nine, his parents, teacher, and paediatrician agreed that he was ready for more advanced studies, leading the youngster to jump from third grade to a community college,



“I felt like I was learning at the level that I was meant to learn,” said Kairan, who later transferred to Santa Clara University.



Kairan enjoys playing video games, like the historical fiction series “Assassin’s Creed,” and reading the science-fiction short stories of Philip K Dick and the work of journalist Michael Lewis.



He relishes telling stories about his life because his journey has been a constant struggle of trying to convince authority figures of his intellect and character.



“I think one of the things I really want to do with telling my story is hopefully have leaders in influential positions challenge their biases and misconceptions,” he said. “Hopefully, I can open the door to more people like me.”