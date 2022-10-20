Beyond cutting hair and rhetoric, little West can do to change Iran’s trajectory

In 1953 the CIA helped orchestrate the overthrow of Iran's popular Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh, restoring to power the Shah, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who was then ousted in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, heralding decades of US-Iranian animus.

"We are not looking to get involved in regime change," said a Western diplomat.

A US official described Washington's policy as three-fold: voicing support for protesters and their right to express their views; drawing attention to allegations against Iranian security forces of human rights abuses; and encouraging companies to preserve internet access in Iran, allowing demonstrators to communicate.

"The outcome is not going to be determined by what the US does, by what the West does, by what any foreigner does, it's going to be determined by what the Iranian people do and by what their government does in response," the official said.

"We can shine a spotlight, we can make sure that the Iranian people know that they are not alone, that people are watching and that they are being heard. We can hold people who are repressing them accountable through our sanctions," he added on condition of anonymity. "Those are the areas we are looking at."

IRANIANS URGE WESTERN PRESSURE

Iran's clerical rulers accuse the West of fomenting the protests. Iranians, inside and outside the country, have urged Western countries to pressure Iran by expelling its ambassadors and the family members of Iranian authorities who live abroad.

"The West doesn't have too much leverage over Iran, but I think they must play their hands well," said Saeid Golkar of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, also calling for imposing sanctions on Iranian plain clothes security forces.