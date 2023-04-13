    বাংলা

    Russia says Black Sea grain deal may be nearly over

    Russia has repeatedly said that key obstacles to its exports need to be removed

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2023, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 01:50 PM

    Russia on Thursday said there would be no extension of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal beyond May 18 unless the West removed a series of obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser. 

    "Without progress on solving five systemic problems...there is no need to talk about the further extension of the Black Sea initiative after May 18," the foreign ministry said in a statement. 

    Russia also blamed Ukraine and the United Nations for a backlog of inspections of ships exporting grain from Black Sea ports under the deal. 

    Russia has repeatedly said that key obstacles to its exports need to be removed, including the reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payment system. 

    Other demands include a resumption in supplies of agricultural machinery and parts, a lifting on restrictions on insurance and reinsurance, access to ports, the resumption of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and the unblocking of assets and the accounts of Russian companies involved in food and fertiliser exports.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of the Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 31, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal extended for 60 days: Russian official
    After Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey, millions of tonnes of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports
    Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey Dec 11, 2022.
    Grain talks continue as Russia seeks 60-day renewal
    Ukraine said it will stick to the terms of the previously agreed deal based on a 120-day duration that can be renewed
    Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
    Black Sea grain deal extended for 60 days
    Ukraine has so far exported nearly 25 million tonnes of mainly corn and wheat under the deal
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands after a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2023.
    Russia doubts grain deal renewal as deadline looms
    The deal was extended for 120 days in November and will renew on March 18 if no party objects

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan