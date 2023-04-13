Russia says Black Sea grain deal may be nearly over

Russia on Thursday said there would be no extension of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal beyond May 18 unless the West removed a series of obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.

"Without progress on solving five systemic problems...there is no need to talk about the further extension of the Black Sea initiative after May 18," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia also blamed Ukraine and the United Nations for a backlog of inspections of ships exporting grain from Black Sea ports under the deal.