Hamas sees West Bank as battleground with new Israel gov't

"The more we make things harder on the occupation, the more we confront it and hurt it, the more we can foil its policies."

Last year saw some of the worst violence in over a decade in the West Bank as the army conducted a near-daily series of raids in cities like Nablus and Jenin following a spate of deadly attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

More than 160 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces stepped up their operations and young fighters, disillusioned with old-style Palestinian movements like Fatah, formed new groups like the "Den of Lions" in Nablus.

RESISTANCE HARDENS

Footage of teenaged gunmen in combat gear firing into the air at funerals or brandishing their weapons at impromptu rallies became a familiar sight last year as resistance to the Israeli crackdown hardened.

Rivalry between a myriad of armed militant groups has long hampered Palestinian hopes of taking on Israel's powerful army but there have been increasing efforts to overcome or at least paper over the differences.

"Fatah sons, Hamas sons, sons of the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front are working together within unprecedented resistance formations," Maamar said.

"Den of Lions, Jenin Brigades, formations where people from all Palestinian factions are working together," he said.

Behind such declarations is the reality that the moment is not ideal for Hamas, which analysts say is busy wrestling with tough economic challenges in Gaza, an overcrowded coastal enclave cut off by both Israel and Egypt where unemployment runs at more than 50 percent.

Under Israeli policies designed to create economic security incentives, 20,000 Gazans are allowed to cross into Israel for work. "These people will not forgive Hamas if they lose their jobs," said Gaza analyst Talal Okal.

"Hamas's theory, I believe, is to relatively maintain calm in Gaza in return for (economic) improvements while escalating resistance against Israel's occupation in the West Bank," he said, referring to possible improved access to jobs in Israel and an easing up of the economic blockade.

With Fatah leader and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas now well into his 80s, Hamas also has an eye on the future in the West Bank, where it has been largely excluded from a formal political role.

Born out of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in the late 1980s, Hamas assumed power in Gaza after defeating Fatah in elections in 2006.