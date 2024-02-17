Donald Trump must pay $354.9 million, barred from NY business for 3 years, judge rules

"Donald Trump rarely responded to the questions asked, and he frequently interjected long, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial," the judge wrote. "His refusal to answer the questions directly, or in some cases, at all, severely compromised his credibility."

Trump could be required to deposit his portion of the full judgement plus interest during an appeal. Trump could also post a smaller amount with collateral and interest by securing a type of loan called an appeal bond. But he may have trouble finding a willing lender after Engoron found he lied to banks about his wealth.

It is unclear how much access to cash Trump has, and estimates of his fortune vary, with Forbes pegging his net worth at $2.6 billion. Trump testified in an April deposition that he had roughly $400 million in cash.

Trump could potentially cash out his majority stake in his social media app Truth Social, which is now worth about $4 billion. Trump will be allowed to sell shares in the combined company six months after the merger is completed, according to a regulatory filing. US financial regulators greenlighted the deal this week.

While Trump could also sell of parts of his real estate portfolio to satisfy the judgement, it is unclear how much his holdings are worth, and selling them could take time. Trump will not be able to use campaign funds to pay the judgement because the case was not related to his campaign or his conduct as a president or political candidate, according to some legal experts.

CONTENTIOUS TRIAL

Trump used his occasional court appearances as impromptu campaign stops, delivering incendiary remarks to reporters and insisting his enemies are using the courts to prevent him from retaking the White House.

Trump is under indictment in four criminal cases, including one in New York related to hush money payments he made to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. The judge overseeing that case on Thursday set a March 25 trial date over the objections of Trump's lawyers, who sought to delay it due to Trump's crowded legal and political schedule.

Trump has also been charged in Florida for his handling of classified documents upon leaving office and in Washington and in Georgia for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

During the New York civil case, Trump lashed out in the courtroom on Jan. 11 against both the judge and James while proclaiming his innocence. "You have your own agenda," Trump scolded Engoron, who told Trump's lawyer "control your client." The judge during the trial had fined Trump $15,000 for twice violating a gag order against disparaging court staff.

Engoron ruled in September that Trump's financial statements were fraudulent, leaving the focus of the trial on how much Trump should pay in penalties.

The trial featured some dramatic testimony. Trump during a defiant appearance on the witness stand boasted about his business acumen and accused James and Engoron of partisanship. Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen testified for the state.

Cohen testified that he manipulated the values of Trump's real estate properties to match "whatever number Mr. Trump told us." Trump afterward called Cohen a "disgraceful fellow."