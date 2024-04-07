Israel reduces troops in south Gaza, Egypt to host new talks

PALESTINIAN HOPES

"It seems at the end it may be a happy Eid," said Imad Joudat, 55, who lives with his eight-member family in a tent in Rafah, referring to the coming Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday that starts mid-week.

"The occupation withdrew forces from Khan Younis, the Americans are pressuring after some foreigners were killed and Egypt is holding a big round with the Americans, the Israelis, Hamas and Qatar. This time we are hopeful," Joudat told Reuters via a chat app.

Rafah near the border with Egypt has become the last refuge for more than a million Palestinians.

Six months of combat have strained the Israeli military and economy. Many Israeli security experts say they now see a greater threat from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel is also on alert for a possible retaliatory attack from Iran in reaction to the killing of Iranian generals on April 1.

Israel is under increased pressure from the United States, where President Joe Biden has demanded that it improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and work towards a ceasefire, saying that U.S. support could depend on that.

That was the first time Biden, a staunch supporter of Israel, has sought to leverage U.S. aid as a way to influence Israeli military behaviour. The U.S. is a major supplier of arms to Israel's military.

Biden has also urged the leaders of Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to agree to a ceasefire and hostage deal ahead of a fresh round of talks in Cairo.

Netanyahu, at the start of his weekly cabinet meeting, said any deal must include the release of hostages still being held in Gaza, and that Hamas' unreasonable demands were the obstacle.

"Giving in to Hamas' demands will allow it to repeat the crimes of Oct 7 again and again, as it has promised to do," he said.

More than 130 hostages are still in captivity in Gaza, and Israel says it will not stop its offensive until they are all returned.