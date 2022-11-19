    বাংলা

    Ukraine's prosecutor general says over 400 children killed in war to date

    The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor's office said

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM

    At least 437 Ukrainian children have been killed as a result of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said on Saturday.

    More than 837 children have also been injured in a tally officials said was "not final" because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas and territory still occupied by Russian forces.

    The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor's office said.

    The United Nations has said at least 16,295 civilians have been killed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, which Kyiv and Western leaders have denounced as an act of unprovoked aggression. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

