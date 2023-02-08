    বাংলা

    Syria requests assistance from EU after massive earthquake

    A country can request assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism when the scale of an emergency or disaster overwhelms its response capabilities

    Reuters
    Syria has requested assistance from the European Union, two days after a massive earthquake hit it and neighbouring Turkey, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

    "Earlier today, this morning, we have received a request from the government of Syria for assistance through the civil protection mechanism," European Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic told reporters.

    Lenarcic said member states were being encouraged to contribute with assistance as requested.

    A country can request assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism when the scale of an emergency or disaster overwhelms its response capabilities.

    Once activated, the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre coordinates and finances assistance provided by EU member states and eight additional participating nations.

