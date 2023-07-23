UN expert decries 'mass arbitrary detention' of children in Syria

SDF officials regularly call on foreign countries to repatriate families of Islamic State militants in the camps.

Ni Aolain described conditions at al-Hol as "dire and extreme," saying the temperature was 50 Celsius during her visit. The term "camp" is inappropriate, she said, since people are not free to come and go.

"There appears to be no understanding that it is in absolute contravention of international law, to detain children in what appears to be an unending cycle of cradle-to-grave detention," she said. She also raised concerns about the separation of hundreds of adolescent boys from their mothers in camps based on the alleged security risk they posed. She did not say where they went but has previously said they went to unknown locations.

"Every single woman I spoke to made clear that it was the snatching of children that provided the most anxiety, the most suffering, the most psychological harm," she said. "The rationale for taking these boys simply does not stand up to scrutiny."

In February, UN rights experts expressed grave concern about reports that at least 10 boys were taken away from another camp, Roj, by the authorities in northeastern Syria.

They said there was a pattern of forcibly removing boys who reach the ages of 10 or 12 from the camps and separating them from their mothers and taking them to unknown locations, calling this completely unlawful.

The SDF-affiliated autonomous administration said in a statement at the time the report was "far from the truth."

It said the camps' administration from time to time removed adolescents because they were at the age at which they were at the highest risk of being influenced by extremism, saying they were put in "rehabilitation centres".