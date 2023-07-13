Blinken meets China's Wang Yi in Jakarta

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Indonesia's capital, the latest in a series of interactions between the rival superpowers.

Wang is representing China at the Jakarta meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries after Beijing said Foreign Minister Qin Gang would not attend due to health reasons.

He and Blinken were seen seated across from each other in a meeting room in a hotel in central Jakarta and did not speak to the press.

Blinken met Qin and Wang in Beijing last month, marking the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years. It was aimed at easing the intense rivalry between the superpowers, which are also the world's two largest economies