    Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians

    The Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa

    Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis will press on with attacks on Red Sea shipping in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues to commit "crimes" against them, their leader said on Thursday.

    "Our operations have a big impact on the enemy which constitute a great success and a real triumph", Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

    He said the group would continue to support the Palestinians despite U.S. and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

    The Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilise the wider Middle East.

