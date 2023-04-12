US, Philippines agree to complete road map for security assistance

Top defence and diplomatic officials of the United States and Philippines agreed on Tuesday to complete a road map in coming months for the delivery of US defence assistance to the Southeast Asian nation over the next five to 10 years.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the long-time allies, who share concerns about an increasingly assertive China, discussed delivery of "priority defence platforms", in a move that prompted China to express concern.

Platforms from radars to drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defence systems figured in the so-called "2+2" meeting in Washington that also involved US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine counterparts.

"Adoption of a security sector assistance roadmap in the coming months will guide shared defense modernisation investments and inform the delivery of priority platforms over the next 5 to 10 years," the two sides said in a statement.

Philippines Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told the same news conference the two sides "redoubled" their commitment to modernising the Philippines-US alliance.