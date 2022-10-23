    বাংলা

    We can down most Russian missiles, will improve: Ukraine's Zelensky

    Zelensky hopes that gradually, with help from other countries, Ukraine will be able to down 100% of Russian missiles, a capability which the country does not have now

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 07:03 AM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 07:03 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

    "The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

    "Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones."

