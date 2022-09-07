Russia's Putin says West is failing, the future is in Asia

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance. Neither side has disclosed how many soldiers have been killed.

The West's attempt to economically isolate Russia - one of the world's biggest producers of natural resources - has propelled the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring prices for food and energy.

It has hurt Russia too.

Putin said the West was trying to impose its will on the world but that their power was in decline as the crucible of global growth was now in Asia.

"Irreversible and even tectonic changes have taken place throughout international relations," Putin said. "The role of dynamic, promising countries and regions of the world, primarily the Asia-Pacific region, has significantly increased."

Among the guests at the forum was China's top legislator Li Zhanshu, currently ranked No.3 in the Chinese Communist Party.

Putin said that China would pay Gazprom for its gas in national currencies, based on a 50-50 split between the Russian rouble and Chinese yuan.