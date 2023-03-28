US Supreme Court inclined to allow law against encouraging illegal immigration

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority. Its conservative justices appeared to agree with Biden's administration that the law does not cover certain hypothetical scenarios that concerned the 9th Circuit, such as simply encouraging immigrants in the country illegally to remain in the United States or advising them about available social services.

The law targets only facilitating or soliciting unlawful conduct, not "general advocacy," the administration argued.

Federal prosecutors accused Hansen of deceiving immigrants in the United States illegally by promising them between 2012 and 2016 that they could gain American citizenship through an "adult adoption" program operated by his Sacramento-based business, Americans Helping America Chamber of Commerce.

The prosecution said Hansen persuaded at least 471 people to join his program, charging each of them up to $10,000 even though he "knew that the adult adoptions that he touted would not lead to US citizenship." Hansen and his program collected more than $1.8 million through the scheme, authorities said.

"He's victimised these people, and it may be a poster child for a situation in which the underlying offense might be modest but you might want to criminalize it because he's taking advantage of very vulnerable people," conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch told Esha Bhandari, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union representing Hansen.

Hansen was sentenced to 20 years behind bars but is out of prison while his appeal is pending.

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett voiced doubts about concerns raised by various free speech, libertarian and press advocacy groups that the law threatens attorneys, doctors, scholars and anyone else who speaks in support of immigration.