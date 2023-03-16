Moscow warns Washington after US drone crash

Moscow told Washington to keep well away from its air space after a US drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.

US DRONE INCIDENT

* The US military surveillance drone that crashed into the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets may never be recovered, the White House said.

* Russia said it would try to retrieve the remains.

* Russia's ambassador to the United States said he had told Washington that Russia would "no longer allow anybody to violate our waters".

* The incident shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to expand the Ukraine-Russia conflict zone, a senior Ukrainian security official said.