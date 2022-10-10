Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan

China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale."

"Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for sale," Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington, tweeted on Saturday. "Any lasting proposal for our future must be determined peacefully, free from coercion, and respectful of the democratic wishes of the people of Taiwan."

China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, stressed Beijing's call for "peaceful reunification and 'one country, two systems'" for the island in a tweet on Saturday while thanking Musk.