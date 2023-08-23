    বাংলা

    Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors: authorities

    Ten people have died after a private jet crashed in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow

    Reuters
    Published : 23 August 2023, 05:39 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 05:39 PM

    Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said.

    There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was physically on board and Reuters could not immediately confirm that he was on the aircraft, which crashed north of Moscow.

    "An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them," Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency.

    Russia's emergency situations ministry said in a statement that a private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg had crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.

    It said that 10 people had been on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board had been killed, it said.

    Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia's top army brass on June 23-24 which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.

    The mutiny was ended by negotiations and an apparent Kremlin deal which saw Prigozhin agree to relocate to neighbouring Belarus. But he had appeared to move freely inside Russia after the deal nonetheless.

    Prigozhin, who had sought to topple Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, on Monday posted a video address which he suggested was shot in Africa.

    RELATED STORIES
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.
    Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he is in Africa
    The future of the mercenary chief has been unclear since he led a short mutiny against the Russian defence establishment and the Kremlin
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement on the start of withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut and handing over their positions to regular Russian troops, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Bakhmut, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video released May 25, 2023.
    Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future: Prigozhin
    Prigozhin was photographed last week in St Petersburg, where President Vladimir Putin was hosting African leaders
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command centre, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released Jun 24, 2023.
    Russian mercenary boss hails Niger coup
    He offers his fighters' services to bring order in the African nation
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to reporters of state television in Moscow, Russia Jul 13, 2023.
    Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden jokes about poison
    Biden says the United States is unsure where Prigozhin is but jokes that the mercenary chief could be poisoned

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race