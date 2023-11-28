North Korea, US envoys engage in rare, public sparring match at UN

The United Nations ambassadors of the United States and North Korea sparred at the Security Council on Monday over Pyongyang's first spy satellite launch and the reasons for growing tensions in a rare, direct, public exchange between the adversaries.

After a nearly six-year absence, North Korea again started sending its UN envoy to Security Council meetings on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in July. The 15-member body met on Monday over the Nov 21 spy satellite launch.

At the end of the meeting, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and North Korean Ambassador Kim Song made unplanned remarks, engaging in dueling rights-of-reply across the council table, each arguing that their countries are acting defensively.

"One belligerent party, the United States, is threatening us with a nuclear weapon," Kim told the council.

"It is legitimate right for the DPRK - as another belligerent party - to develop, test, manufacture and possess weapons systems equivalent to those that the United States already possess and, or (are) developing right now," he said.

Formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), North Korea has been under UN sanctions for its ballistic missile and nuclear programs since 2006. This includes a ban on the development of ballistic missiles.