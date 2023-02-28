Yellen in surprise visit to Kyiv to reaffirm US economic aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday to reaffirm US support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's invasion and promote US economic aid that is bolstering Ukraine's war effort.

Yellen met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and other key government officials just days into the war's second year, repeating US assurances delivered by President Joe Biden a week ago in Kyiv.

"America will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes," Yellen, flanked by sandbags at the cabinet ministers' office, told Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in a trip also aimed at shoring up support at home for continued aid.

In a private meeting with Zelensky late in the afternoon, the Treasury chief aid she commended him "for his leadership and resolve in the face of Russia's illegal and unprovoked war."

Yellen said she welcomed Zelensky's actions to strengthen governance and address corruption - actions needed to ensure that US economic aid is being spent responsibly, a message she repeated in her meeting with Marchenko.

"The United States has been powerfully supporting us since the first days of this war not only with weapons, but also on the financial front," Zelensky said on his Telegram social media channel.

"It is necessary to further strengthen sanctions to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war."

In public remarks, Shmyhal said he and Yellen discussed additional sanctions on Russia, including confiscating frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine's recovery.

But Yellen told reporters in a phone briefing that there were still significant legal obstacles to fully seizing some $300 billion in Russian frozen central bank assets and expressed caution about new curbs on Russia's nuclear energy sector.