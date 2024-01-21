    বাংলা

    Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea says

    The Russian president met with N Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui last week in Moscow

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 06:57 AM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to visit Pyongyang soon when he met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday. 

    Putin also thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his invitation to visit, KCNA said, citing North Korea's foreign minister's assistant office. 

    It would be the Russian leader's first trip to North Korea in more than two decades.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia hoped a Putin visit to North Korea, at Kim's invitation, would take place "in the foreseeable future", but he said no date had yet been agreed. 

    KCNA's Korean-language report on Sunday suggested Putin intended to visit soon, but its later English report said he was "willing" to do so at an early date.

    During Choe's visit, Russia thanked North Korea for its support and solidarity in its Ukraine military operation, KCNA said. 

    Moscow and Pyongyang also expressed serious concern over provocative acts by the United States and its allies against North Korea's sovereign rights, while agreeing to cooperate in dealing with the regional situation, the report said.

    The cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow will be in line with the spirit of the U.N. Charter and other international laws, it added. 

    After taking over from Boris Yeltsin in 1999, Putin visited Pyongyang in July 2000 for a meeting with Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.

    The Russian president accepted Kim's invite when they met in Russia for a summit in September, Peskov said previously. 

    Kim and Putin's growing ties in recent years have worried Washington and its allies who have condemned arms trade between the two countries as a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. 

    Pyongyang's transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine and its continued development of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes demand attention and coordinated action, Jung Pak, US senior official for North Korea, said at a meeting with the nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan in Seoul on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Sept 13, 2023.
    North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones
    Experts predict North Korea will maintain a campaign of military pressure for leverage around the US presidential elections in November
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the 5th National Meeting of Mothers in Pyongyang in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on December 5, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations
    North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' if provoked with nukes
    North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Korean People's Army Air Force headquarters on the occasion of Aviation Day in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 1, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim calls for military readiness against any 'provocation'
    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased since the North last month launched a spy satellite, prompting Seoul to suspend a key clause in a 2018 inter-Korean military accord

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024