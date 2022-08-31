'Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall' - quotes about the last Soviet leader

The Washington Blade, a gay newspaper, ran an ad for a Mrs Gorbachev look-alike contest...

"What's going on here? Only yesterday the Soviet Union was everything grim, gray, brutal and bureaucratic....

"Now, even with the thick roster of protests planned around Gorbachev's visit, the atmosphere is changing in one of those great lurches of national feeling that foreigners find both charming and frightening about America."

US President Ronald Reagan, speech at Berlin Wall, June 12, 1987:

"There is one sign the Soviets can make that would be unmistakable, that would advance dramatically the cause of freedom and peace. General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here to this gate!

"Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

US President George Bush, at press conference alongside Gorbachev after talks, Dec. 3, 1989:

"For forty years, the Western alliance has stood together in the cause of freedom. And now, with reform under way in the Soviet Union, we stand at the threshold of a brand new era of US-Soviet relations... I am optimistic that as the West works patiently together and increasingly cooperates with the Soviet Union, we can realise a lasting peace and transform the east-west relationship to one of enduring cooperation."

Press release from Norwegian Nobel Prize Committee, Oct. 15, 1990:

"During the last few years, dramatic changes have taken place in the relationship between East and West. Confrontation has been replaced by negotiations. Old European nation states have regained their freedom. The arms race is slowing down.... These historic changes spring from several factors, but in 1990 the Nobel Committee wants to honor Mikhail Gorbachev for his many and decisive contributions."

Unidentified Moscow teacher, speaking to Reuters the same day:

"The Nobel Committee just doesn't know what it's like here... Let them spend a couple of months living like Russians and see how they feel. Is peace only for foreigners?"

Statement by the State Committee for the Emergency Situation in the USSR, after announcing Gorbachev had been stripped of his powers in a failed August, 1991 coup, as reported by TASS news agency: