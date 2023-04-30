Biden, India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says

US President Joe Biden and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, will join Pacific Islands leaders next month for a "historic" future-oriented meeting, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Sunday.

"This is a historic first and at the same time a 'going forward' futuristic meeting of global superpowers, in the biggest country in the Pacific," Marape said in a statement.

Biden's May 22 stopover in the capital Port Moresby would be the first visit by a sitting US president to the resource-rich but largely undeveloped country of 9.4 million people just north of Australia.