    বাংলা

    Biden, India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says

    Biden's May 22 stopover in the capital Port Moresby would be the first visit by a sitting US president to the resource-rich but largely undeveloped country

    Reuters
    Published : 30 April 2023, 05:23 AM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 05:23 AM

    US President Joe Biden and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, will join Pacific Islands leaders next month for a "historic" future-oriented meeting, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Sunday.

    "This is a historic first and at the same time a 'going forward' futuristic meeting of global superpowers, in the biggest country in the Pacific," Marape said in a statement.

    Biden's May 22 stopover in the capital Port Moresby would be the first visit by a sitting US president to the resource-rich but largely undeveloped country of 9.4 million people just north of Australia.

    Papua New Guinea is being courted by China and by the US and its allies, as Marape seeks to boost foreign investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the nation in 2018.

    Washington has stepped up efforts to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region after China struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year. China failed to reach a wider security and trade deal with 10 Pacific island countries.

    China and Australia have been major aid and infrastructure donors.

    Papua New Guinea is negotiating security pacts with the United States and Australia, and Marape has been invited to visit Beijing this year.

    "In the Indo-Pacific conversation, PNG and the Pacific cannot be ignored. With our combined forest and sea areas, we have the world's greatest carbon sink, and the biggest sea and air space on earth," Marape said.

    The 18 countries and territories in the Pacific Islands Forum cover 30 million square km (10 million square miles) of ocean. The region's leaders say climate change is their greatest security threat, amid worsening cyclones and rising sea levels.

    Modi and Biden will stop in Papua New Guinea on the way to Australia for a May 24 summit of the Quad, which also includes Japan and Australia.

    Marape said he had invited Biden when they met in Washington last year, and was "very honoured that he has fulfilled his promise to me to visit our country".

    RELATED STORIES
    At least four dead, hundreds of homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea quake
    4 dead, homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea quake
    At least 300 houses destroyed along the Sepik River region, and there are unconfirmed reports of further deaths
    USDona President Joe Biden addresses the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, US, April 29, 2023.
    Biden attacks news outlets
    Biden said news outlets used "lies told for profit and power" to stir up hatred, as he coupled his remarks with pointed jokes about Fox News
    US President Joe Biden answers a question about the Republican position on the US debt limit as he walks away from the podium at the conclusion of a joint news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
    Trump represents a danger to democracy: Biden
    Biden launched his reelection bid with a promise to protect American liberties from extremists linked to Trump
    US President Joe Biden eats a cherry as he tours King Orchards with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Central Lake, Michigan, US, July 3, 2021.
    Voters say neither Biden nor Trump should run in 2024
    Sixty-one percent of registered Democrats in a poll said he was too old to work in government

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury