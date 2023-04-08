North Korea conducts another underwater nuclear drone test

North Korea has conducted another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, its state media reported on Saturday, the latest demonstration of its military capabilities as it faces off against the United States and South Korea.

North Korea tested a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon called "Haeil-2" from April 4 to April 7, state media reported, more than a week after it disclosed a new underwater drone called "Haeil-1", which translates as tsunami.

The North's KCNA state news agency said that during the underwater strategic weapon system test the drone cruised 1,000 km (621 miles) for 71 hours and 6 minutes and successfully hit a simulated target.

"The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability," KCNA said.