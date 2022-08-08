    বাংলা

    London's Horniman Museum to return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

    The Horniman Museum will return 72 artefacts, including 12 Benin Bronzes, looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897

    Reuters
    Published : 8 August 2022, 03:23 AM
    Updated : 8 August 2022, 03:23 AM

    London's Horniman Museum said on Sunday it would return 72 artefacts, including 12 brass plaques known as Benin Bronzes, looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897 to the Nigerian government.

    Created from brass and bronze in the once mighty Kingdom of Benin in what is now southwestern Nigeria from at least the 16th century onwards, the Benin Bronzes are among Africa's most culturally significant artefacts.

    They were seized, along with thousands of other items, in a British military incursion, and ended up in museums in Europe and the United States.

    African countries have battled for years to recover works pillaged by explorers and colonisers, while Western institutions are grappling with the cultural legacies of colonialism.

    German authorities last month returned the first of more than 1,100 priceless sculptures to Nigeria, following examples set by Jesus College at Cambridge University and the Quai Branly museum in Paris last year.

    The Horniman said Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) had requested the return of the artefacts at the beginning of the year.

    "The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria," said Eve Salomon, chair of the trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

    "The Horniman is pleased to be able to take this step and we look forward to working with the NCMM to secure longer term care for these precious artefacts."

    NCMM Director-General Abba Tijani welcomed the decision, saying he looked forward to discussing loan agreements and collaborations with the Horniman.

    The returns are likely to increase pressure on the British Museum in London, which holds by far the largest and most significant collection of Benin Bronzes.

    RELATED STORIES
    China defends ditching US talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
    China defends ditching US talks
    Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week infuriated China and it warned that Washington must bear ‘serious consequences’
    UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
    UN demands access to Ukraine nuclear plant after attack
    Ukraine said renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant
    A year on, Afghans hide out fearing death by data
    Afghans hide out fearing death by data
    A year on from the Taliban takeover, tens of thousands of Afghans remain in hiding, fearful of being tracked with digital ID and data systems that the militants gained with the regime change
    UN chief Guterres: Risk of nuclear confrontation is back after decades
    Risk of nuclear confrontation is back after decades: Guterres
    Any attack on a nuclear plant is a "suicidal thing", Guterres said, responding to reports of renewed Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher