More than 15 months into the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two, Putin says the United States and its Western allies are pumping arms into Ukraine as part of an expanding proxy war aimed at bringing Russia to its knees.

Putin, 70, casts the war as a battle for Russia's own survival in the face of what he says is an ever-expanding NATO. He has warned the West that Moscow will not back down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine will not rest until every last Russian soldier is ejected from his country, and wants it to join NATO as soon as possible.

Putin's nuclear move is being watched closely by both the United States and its NATO allies in Europe and by China, which has repeatedly cautioned against the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

The United States has criticised Putin's nuclear deployment but has said it has no intention of altering its position on strategic nuclear weapons and also that it has not seen any signs Russia was preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

The war in Ukraine has triggered what both Moscow and Washington says is the deepest crisis in relations since the depths of the Cold War, with major nuclear arms control treaties unravelling and both sides denouncing the other in public.

Putin's nuclear remarks have raised particular concern.

Last September, he warned the West he was not bluffing when he said Russia would use "all available means to protect Russia and our people".

It is still unclear where the Russian nuclear warheads - which will remain under Russian control - will be kept in Belarus.