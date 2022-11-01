Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing

"You are pure evil," Anne Ramsay, the mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, told Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder. He listened to the victim impact statements at a table in the courtroom, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, large spectacles and a COVID-19 mask.

Inez Hixon called Cruz a "domestic terrorist" for killing her father-in-law, school athletics director Chris Hixon, two other staff members and 14 students with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

"I wish no peace for you," Inez Hixon said in emotional testimony. "I wish nothing but pain. And I hope that every breath you take you remember that's a breath that you stole."

Cruz was 19 at the time of his attack and had been expelled from the school. Some of the survivors went on to organize a youth-led movement for tighter gun regulations in the United States, which has the highest rate of private gun ownership in the world and where mass shootings have become recurrent.