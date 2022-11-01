    বাংলা

    Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing

    The jury voted to spare Cruz from the death penalty, a decision several survivors' relatives decried in court as injustice

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 05:47 PM

    Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday.

    At the conclusion of the hearing on Wednesday, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is due to sentence Cruz, 24, to life in prison without possibility of parole, a sentence decided by a jury. The jury voted to spare Cruz from the death penalty for one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, a decision several survivors' relatives decried in court as injustice. Read full story

    "You are pure evil," Anne Ramsay, the mother of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, told Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder. He listened to the victim impact statements at a table in the courtroom, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, large spectacles and a COVID-19 mask.

    Inez Hixon called Cruz a "domestic terrorist" for killing her father-in-law, school athletics director Chris Hixon, two other staff members and 14 students with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

    "I wish no peace for you," Inez Hixon said in emotional testimony. "I wish nothing but pain. And I hope that every breath you take you remember that's a breath that you stole."

    Cruz was 19 at the time of his attack and had been expelled from the school. Some of the survivors went on to organize a youth-led movement for tighter gun regulations in the United States, which has the highest rate of private gun ownership in the world and where mass shootings have become recurrent.

    Many family members who sat through the three-month penalty trial said they were dismayed by the jury's decision to recommend life in prison without possibility of parole instead of the death penalty for Cruz. Florida law requires that Scherer must follow the jury's recommendation in formally sentencing Cruz.

    Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting, said on Twitter that he will not speak during the hearing.

    "Because I have decided that it simply won’t change reality or the way I feel," he wrote. "The reality is that I will still visit Jaime at the cemetery and the monster's fate will not change. It has already been decided."

    RELATED STORIES
    Demonstrators take part in a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Athens, Greece, October 29, 2022.
    Iran university students strike
    The Islamic Republic has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations since Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police
    Grain ships carrying Ukrainian grain are seen in the Black Sea, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukraine October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev
    More grain ships leave Ukraine ports
    The ships' movement is agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations working there
    Russian flag flies with the Spasskaya Tower of Moscow's Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019.
    Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation
    The penalty is imposed for not deleting entries that Russia has demanded to be removed
    File Photo: Shahbaz Sharif gestures after appearing before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Islamabad, Pakistan June 17, 2017.
    Pakistan's Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy
    Islamabad and Beijing are considered longtime close allies, and Sharif is also expected to discuss security issues while on his visit

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher