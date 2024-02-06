    বাংলা

    Living among the dead: Gaza families seek shelter in cemetery

    They feel less at risk there from Israeli bombardments

    By Mohammed SalemReuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 11:54 AM

    Displaced again and again by Israel's military offensive on Gaza, Mahmoud Amer and his family have now pitched their tent close to gravestones in a cemetery in Rafah, the last place of relative safety in the ruined strip of land.

    The family are among dozens camping in the cemetery, a sandy expanse with a view of the Mediterranean Sea on the horizon, because they feel less at risk there from Israeli bombardments.

    "People were forced to come here to this safe place, which is the cemetery among the dead," said Amer, who is displaced from Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza with 11 family members including children and grandchildren.

    "It's better than living in residential areas where the houses could collapse on our heads," said Amer, who spent weeks in other locations as the family gradually made their way southwards, fleeing Israel's advance.

    More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now hemmed into Rafah, on the southern edge of the enclave by the fence separating it from Egypt. Israel has threatened to storm the area with tanks when it finishes a battle in Khan Younis just north of it.

    The cemetery has neat rows of low cement graves that pre-date the war, with plants and flowers growing on them, inscriptions and peeling paint.

    It also has more rudimentary graves, those of people killed in the war: mounds of raised sand the length of bodies, with crude blocks of cement at each end.

    "Every day, bodies are brought to be buried. We pray upon them and stay with them and ask for mercy for them," said Amer.

    The lack of food and water and the constant fear of military attack were harrowing, said Amer.

    "The dead are in comfort while we, the living, are in pain and going through very tough conditions. There is no water, no proper aid coming in, the situation is so bad," he said.

    Children were running in little groups between the rows of graves. One girl in a pink tracksuit sat on one of them picking small pink flowers and carefully filling an empty tin can with them.

    "I see the children, our children, playing among and above the graves," said Amer.

    "This has become our life, all about death. Even while walking now, we see death in front of our eyes every second."

    The war was triggered by militants from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas who invaded southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253, according to Israel.

    Vowing to destroy Hamas and free the hostages, Israel has responded with an all-out military assault on Gaza that has killed more than 27,000 people, according to local health officials.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Palestinians hope Blinken visit can deliver Gaza truce
    Antony Blinken was in the air headed to the Middle East for his first trip since Washington brokered an offer with Israeli input for the first extended ceasefire of the war
    Smoke rises during an Israeli ground operation in Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip January 31, 2024.
    Israel turns focus of Gaza attack to Rafah
    Israel prepared to advance its war on Gaza farther south, close to the Egyptian border, after claiming to have dismantled Hamas in Khan Younis
    People bury Palestinians, including those who were killed in Israeli strikes and fire, after their bodies were released by Israel, according to Palestinian health ministry officials, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
    Palestinians bury dozens in Gaza
    Many onlookers cover their noses with masks as about 100 bodies are placed in graves in the southern city of Rafah
    A truck, marked with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo, crosses into Egypt from Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Israel accuses 190 UN staff of being 'hardened' militants
    The Palestinians have accused Israel of falsifying information to tarnish UNRWA

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps