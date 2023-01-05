    বাংলা

    Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas: Kremlin

    Russian troops must hold fire for 36 hours from 12:00 on Jan 6, Kremlin says

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2023, 04:05 PM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2023, 04:05 PM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas, the first major truce of the more than 10-month long war that has killed tens of thousands and devastated swathes of Ukraine.

    Putin ordered the ceasefire to begin on Jan 6, the Kremlin said. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan 6-7.

    Patriarch Kirill of Moscow called earlier on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce.

    "Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6, 2023 to 24.00 on January 7, 2023," Putin said in the order.

    Statements from the Kremlin invariably use Russian time.

    "Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day," Putin said.

    Ukraine earlier dismissed Kirill's appeal, though there was no immediate reaction to Putin's ceasefire announcement.

    A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mykhailo Podolyak, cast the Russian Orthodox Church as a "war propagandist" that had incited the "mass murder" of Ukrainians and the militarisation of Russia.

    "The statement of the Russian Orthodox Church about the 'Christmas Truce' is a cynical trap and an element of propaganda," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Drivers push auto rickshaws in a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul 29, 2022.
    Sri Lanka to restart trade deal talks with India, China, Thailand
    India and China have responded positively to resuming talks but specific dates are yet to be finalised, Sri Lanka's Chief Negotiator of Free Trade Agreements said
    Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen speaks to the media at a press event in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan 5, 2023.
    Show China consequences if it attacks Taiwan: Ex-NATO boss
    Anders Fogh Rasmussen said democratic countries must work in unity to ensure an Ukraine victory in order to deter a Chinese attack on Taiwan
    Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019.
    Afghanistan's Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company
    It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed since taking power
    A heavily damaged neighbourhood in Raqqa, Syria, Apr 4, 2019. Many scholars of terrorism see worrying similarities between the rise of the Islamic State and that of white nationalist terrorism, seen most recently in the carnage in El Paso, Tex.
    Australia arrests woman for entering Syria’s IS area
    The arrest has been made just over two months after the country’s government repatriated 17 relatives of dead or jailed members of the group from Syria

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher